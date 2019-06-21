A team of investigators and Watch Support Officers have been hard at work collecting evidence including banking records, video surveillance, and statements, all strategically targeting one individual who is now charged with 21 counts of theft under $5,000 from a single local business.

On March 24, 2025, 37-year-old Ryan Eisenhut of Kelowna, BC, was charged with the thefts alleged to have occurred between September 2024 and December 2024. Mr. Eisenhut was arrested and released from custody, and is scheduled for a first appearance in court on April 24, 2025.

“This type of investigation highlights our detachment’s commitment to targeting recurring property theft,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “The RCMP encourages all businesses to report incidents of shoplifting. For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself, your staff and your business, please visit the City of Kelowna’s Business Safety Toolkit.”