Shortly before 1:30 am this morning the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received 911 calls reporting a structure on fire in the 1800 block of Watson Road.

The first arriving officer reports a fully involved structure which turned out to be a mobile home with an addition.

Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control quickly and confine it to the original structure however, the structure was heavily damaged.



The lone male occupant was taken to Hospital for smoke inhalation.



No Firefighters were injured.



The fire cause has yet to be determined and is under investigation.



The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, a Rescue unit, a Command unit, Safety Unit and a Deputy Chief including 19 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Electric were also on scene to assist.



We’d like to remind the public to ensure they have working smoke alarms, they do save lives.

