Our growing community currently has the opportunity of becoming a premier national sports destination in the Interior, and an important aspect of this vision is attracting top-tier talent, coaches, and events. By investing in sports infrastructure and promoting diverse athletic opportunities, we can set the stage for Kelowna to shine on both the national and international stage.

The upcoming CPL match on June 16, 2024, between Vancouver FC and Calvary FC at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, will be a test of the city's potential to embrace soccer at a higher level. In the lead-up to the match, CPL players and coaches will visit local schools and participate in soccer-related events and activities, building excitement and community engagement around the sport.

Hosting a Premier League game is one thing, but to truly establish ourselves as a sports hub, we need to be able to offer more amenities by investing in building modern and purpose-built infrastructure. For instance, pickleball has seen tremendous growth in Kelowna, with over 600 members through Pickleball Kelowna and more than 200 on a waitlist. To accommodate this interest and attract tournaments and training opportunities, we realize the need to create destination courts. Similarly, soccer remains immensely popular, with over 7,000 players in the city, 5,000 of whom are under 18, spanning six local and four regional leagues. To support this growing enthusiasm, enhanced facilities and more fields are essential.

Baseball also plays a significant role in our sports landscape. Just last month, the Jays Care Foundation committed funding through the Field of Dreams program to enhancing the Edith Gay Ball Diamonds in Rutland. We are also in discussions to bring enhancements to Kings Stadium in the North End. These projects will provide upgrades to the facilities, improving the safety, accessibility, and overall user experience for our growing baseball community. Beyond these sports, our city boasts an active and growing participation in hockey, basketball, football, lacrosse, volleyball, curling and more. Each of these sports requires dedicated spaces and support to thrive.

We know the need is there, and as a City we are responding in full force.

The Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative, which includes the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, new Activity Centres for all-ages in Glenmore and Mission, enhancements at Rutland Recreation Park, and the advancement of facility partnerships, will represent the largest capital investment in our City’s history. This investment focuses on creating more opportunities for sport and wellness through both destination courts and fields, which serve as central hubs to host significant events and drive significant economic impact to many sectors, as well as satellite courts to support local neighbourhoods and build their own love for the sport.

Facilities and amenities like these play an important role in supporting healthy communities far beyond the physical benefits of recreation. By creating a positive and safe environment that promotes community, they serve as a key component addressing social issues and some of the root causes of crime. Recreation facilities are especially important for vulnerable populations in providing low-barrier access to facility services, and our youth. Engaging young people through sports, arts, and educational programs can divert them from negative influences and keep them occupied in productive and positive ways. Council collectively agrees that this is necessary infrastructure to ensure a vibrant, healthy and safe community for present and future generations.

This coming month, you can engage with City teams on the planning process for the enhancement of Rutland Recreation Park. Finalizing plans with community input helps to ensure that the future developments meet the needs and aspirations of our residents. There is also an active request for proposal process for the future management of Prospera Place, marking the beginning of another exciting phase of sports infrastructure development.

Our commitment to sports extends to hosting prominent events that draw national attention, such as the Brier 2025 as well as the intent for the Kelowna Rockets bid to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. These types of events will not only bring a significant boost to our local tourism economy but also build on Kelowna’s reputation as a top-tier sports destination that can only grow even further.

Kelowna’s future in sports is bright.

The upcoming CPL match on June 16, as well as more initiatives are just the beginning. There is more good news on the horizon, as we usher in more sporting events, present plans for future parks, and engage our residents on a deeper level to ensure all voices are heard to inform our sports and recreation decisions in Canada’s fastest growing City.

The City is ready to commit to this promise. Our financial health indicators continue to demonstrate stability for the City as it continues to be well positioned to not only meet current but also future financial obligations.

We are ready to invest today to build a stronger, more dynamic city where a culture of sport and wellness thrives and Kelowna’s reputation as a premier sport and recreation destination is solidified.

