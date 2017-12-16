To keep the cemetery clean, well-manicured and safe for visitors and wildlife, the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery’s annual adornment refresh begins next month.

Between March 1 – 14 each year, Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery staff remove all memorial adornments and non-permitted items from plots and niches at the cemetery. All flowers (natural and artificial), decorations and other items not part of the official monument will be carefully collected and placed at the end of each row until April 1.

Residents are encouraged to remove any memorial decorations or items they may wish to keep prior to March 1 or retrieve them from the end of each row before April 1. Residents are also encouraged to delay placing new permitted adornment items until after March 15, once the adornment refresh concludes.

“Clean-ups like this are common practice for cemeteries across Canada and help ensure the cemetery remains a beautiful, safe and clean space for visitors to remember, celebrate and honour loved ones,” says Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “To ensure the cleanup is successful and equal throughout the cemetery, all items will be removed from all graves and niches, including florals in bud vases. Visitors are welcome to return or replace permitted adornment items as soon as the refresh concludes on March 15.”