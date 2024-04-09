Renee Merrifield, MLA for Kelowna - Mission, presented a petition in the BC Legislature on behalf of 2510 concerned parents and community members, urgently appealing for support and keeping Childhood Connections operational.

"Childhood Connections serves as a cornerstone in our community, offering invaluable services that foster early childhood development, support families in need, and provide an inclusive and safe space for all kids,” stated Renee Merrifield.

The petitioners went on to urge the government to reconsider the far reaching impact of Childhood Connections and take immediate action to secure its future. Our community's strength lies in its ability to come together to support its most vulnerable members.

"Today, I stand united with each of these signatories.” concluded MLA Merrifield. "In fact, mine is one of them, in our plea to preserve this vital service that has touched so many.

LINK TO VIDEO: https://youtube.com/shorts/ovg737H5jsw?feature=share