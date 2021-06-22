Crime involving bear spray in Kelowna are up 80 per cent since 2019.

In response to the data, lawmakers approved staff recommendations to implement strict regulations on the sale of bear and other deterrent sprays within the city.

These sprays won't be allowed to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 or without ID.

Vendors will be required to record and retain buyers' serial numbers, names, and addresses for up to three years. This information must be readily accessible to law enforcement upon request.

Kelowna is not the first jurisdiction to restrict sales.

Lawmakers in Saskatchewan have implemented new regulations banning the possession of bear spray in urban public areas such as shopping malls, theaters, and city parks.

Similarly, Chilliwack introduced bylaws to restrict the sale of bear spray, resulting in a 49 per cent decrease in police calls involving its misuse.