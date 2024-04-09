The award was presented by Canadian Cancer Society CEO Andrea Seale during a special ceremony held April 9, 2024.



Both MP Albas and MP Schiefke were recognized for their visionary guidance and exemplary leadership skills that have significantly contributed to the work of the Canadian Cancer Society. Their efforts have been instrumental in fostering a greater understanding of cancer, engaging constituents on cancer-related issues, and advocating for improved cancer care services across Canada.



The award presentation took place prior to the annual Parliamentary visit highlighting the Daffodil Campaign, where Canadian cancer patients, survivors, families, volunteers, and healthcare practitioners gather to share their experiences and insights with Parliamentarians of all stripes.



Both MP's were invited to address the audience, reinforcing the importance of their work and the impact it has on those living with or beyond cancer.



MP Dan Albas, who co-chairs the all-party cancer caucus, expressed his surprise at the recognition. "This was an unexpected honour. I always felt strongly that serving as co-chair of this caucus was the right thing to do. It is certainly rewarding to know that the cancer community finds our work helpful," said Albas. "This is just the beginning. We are committed to making a significant difference in the fight against cancer."



For more information about the Canadian Cancer Society and their key advocacy federal recommendations, please visit cancer.ca.



