The Kelowna Museums Society (KMS) announced the appointment of Jillian Povarchook as its new Executive Director. Following a nationwide search, Jillian joins the team with a wealth of education and experience, and of course a passion for museums.

Jillian holds a Master of Museum Education. She has lived and breathed museums for over a decade. Her latest tenure was at the Museum of Vancouver, where she played a pivotal role in various capacities, honing her skills in museum management and education. Jillian spent much of her youth in Kelowna and has deep ties to the community. In addition to her new position with the Kelowna Museums Society, she serves on the Board of Directors of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

The KMS Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Jillian back to Kelowna and into her new role. Her infectious passion for museums and dedication to fostering meaningful relationships within the community and with stakeholders will serve her well in her new role. With her comprehensive understanding of curatorial processes, collections management, programming, and visitor experience, Jillian is poised to lead the Kelowna Museums Society into an exciting new chapter.

In her own words, Jillian expresses her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join the Kelowna Museums Society and contribute to its mission of preserving and celebrating our community's rich cultural heritage and exploring the possibilities of its future. Together with the dedicated team, I am committed to delivering engaging experiences and fostering a deeper connection with our visitors."

The Kelowna Museums Society invites everyone to join them in extending a warm welcome to Jillian Povarchook as she embarks as Executive Director.