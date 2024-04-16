The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) proudly announced today that Kelowna , British Columbia , will be the host city for Country Music Week 2025 and the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD .

The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) proudly announced today that Kelowna, British Columbia, will be the host city for Country Music Week 2025 and the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and year-round activities, Kelowna promises an exceptional backdrop for celebrating Canada’s top country music talent in September 2025.

This marks the third time Country Music Week will be hosted in British Columbia and the first time in Kelowna, set against the stunning Okanagan Valley. The event is supported by Tourism Kelowna, City of Kelowna, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, and the 2025 Host Committee.

“We are thrilled to bring the CCMA Awards presented by TD to Kelowna in September 2025,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the Canadian Country Music Association. “Kelowna’s blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and hospitality makes it the perfect setting for this prestigious event. The city’s unique charm, complemented by its urban energy, will showcase the best in Canadian country music.”

Mayor Tom Dyas shares, “The city of Kelowna is excited to welcome the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD and Canadian Country Music Week. Since 1977, Country Music Week has only twice been hosted in British Columbia and what better city to welcome it back than Kelowna. The city’s country music scene is a vibrant part of our community, and we look forward to showcasing our thriving cultural scene, and world-class hospitality while welcoming some of Canada’s most talented country artists.”

“Kelowna's successful bid to host the 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards presented by TD reflects the strength of our music sector in the province. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase B.C.’s unique cultural scene, opening doors to new opportunities for our talent base,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for country music enthusiasts and artists to discover the beauty and warm hospitality of Kelowna. Get ready for a nation-wide celebration of Canadian country music in our own backyard!”

Kelowna, known as the birthplace of B.C.’s wine industry, boasts over 40 wineries within a short drive, offering attendees a taste of the region’s renowned wines. The city’s fall season, with warm temperatures extending into September and October, creates an enchanting backdrop for the event. Kelowna’s downtown Cultural District, home to numerous galleries and theatres, adds to the city’s artistic appeal.

“We are very pleased to partner in Kelowna's successful bid to host Country Music Week for the first time in our beautiful destination," says Tourism Kelowna's President & CEO Lisanne Ballantyne. "This is a high-profile, national event that will bring major economic impact to the Okanagan Valley, driving value to our local accommodations, businesses and community. We look forward to showcasing our creative and cultural energy in Kelowna and encourage guests to start planning now to join fellow fans and Canada’s biggest country music stars for an incredible week in September 2025.”

“Canadian Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards presented by TD in Kelowna are the stuff dreams are made of for B.C.’s performers and industry professionals,” said Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “Not only is this a celebration of our shared love for country music, but it’s also an opportunity for British Columbians to showcase their tremendous talent, foster connections that help develop their careers and treat us all to incredible entertainment. I'm confident this event will be a resounding success, bringing together artists, fans, and industry professionals to celebrate the best of Canadian country music and everything Kelowna has to offer.”

The 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD promise an unforgettable evening of performances, awards, and celebration. Details about Country Music Week 2025 programming will be announced closer to the event date. Sign up HERE to be the first to know everything about Country Music Week 2025 and the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD.