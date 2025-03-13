On March 12, 2025 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an incident that took place at a business in the 600-block of Bernard Avenue.

Officers were advised a male was causing a disturbance and threatening a security guard with an edged weapon.

Officers located the suspect shortly after nearby where he was taken into custody. Officers deployed a conducted energy weapon during the arrest. The suspect male was taken to hospital for medical attention and later released from hospital.

The suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to attend court March 13, 2025.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has not provided a statement to police, is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-12963.”