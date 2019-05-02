On March 12, 2025 at 1:29 AM Penticton RCMP responded for a call for a reported individual in crisis resulting Penticton Frontline Officers, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Kelowna Police Dog Services attending in the Westhills Crescent area of Penticton.

The individual reportedly departed the residence prior to police arrival.

At 9:35 AM RCMP members located the individual in the area. For public safety reasons, several residences and an office were evacuated resulting in a large visible Police presence in the area.

A short time later, the individual was apprehended without incident and the matter has been safely resolved with the apprehended individual being connected with appropriate care. Penticton RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation during this incident.