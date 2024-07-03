On July 1, 2024 into the early morning hours of July 2, officers in the Kelowna city area responded to approximately 170 files ranging from Thefts, Impaired Driving, Cause Disturbance and Missing Persons (all of whom were located).

Numerous officers were patrolling in vehicles, on foot, on bikes and police boats throughout the day and evening for what RCMP are considering a very successful Canada Day celebration.

Over the course of the festivities, officers arrested 15 individuals for Causing a Disturbance by being drunk in public, and were enforcing the Liquor Control and Licensing Act as necessary. In addition, patrol officers also removed three impaired drivers from city roads, all of whom were fined with Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.

“Having a significant police presence throughout the city, especially in our downtown core, was instrumental not only in monitoring the influx of Canada Day participants, but in socializing with them and offering a sense of safety for the thousands of participants taking in the long weekend celebrations,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP. “We commend all of our officers from near and far, and key partners including the City of Kelowna who collaborated with the Kelowna RCMP to prepare and deliver a safe and fun Canada Day for all.”

The RCMP, the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Department and other community partners work together closely to ensure residents and visitors to the city feel safe and are safer throughout the city’s active summer tourist season. It is the responsibility of all residents, businesses and visitors to the city to take action on preventing and reporting crime.

Always report crime or suspicious activity whenever you can safely do so by calling 9-1-1 in case of emergency. In cases of non-emergency, or when a crime has already been committed, report the incident to the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 or online at Online Crime Reporting | Kelowna RCMP (rcmp-grc.gc.ca)