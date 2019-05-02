The holiday season is here and the Kelowna RCMP remind motorists to plan for a safe ride home following holiday parties, office gatherings or an evening out with family or friends.

The RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit recently held a CounterAttack enforcement operation. CounterAttack is a police-run roadblock tactic that catches drug and alcohol impaired drivers, and helps reduce injuries and fatalities. The enforcement resulted in:

Two prohibited drivers;

Two-90-day immediate roadside prohibition;

One-three-day immediate roadside prohibition;

One-24-hour suspension;

Three tickets for speeding;

Four tickets for not having insurance;

One for distracted driving for cell phone use; and

One for excessive speeding.

“Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol and drug related collisions every year,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility and it starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume drugs, don’t drive and arrange in advance for a safe ride.”

The Kelowna RCMP will continue CounterAttack operations to assist in reducing the number of traffic injuries and fatalities this holiday season. For more information about CounterAttack and impaired driving visit the Province of British Columbia website.