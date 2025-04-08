Kelowna RCMP is highlighting Auto Crime Enforcement Month this April with prevention and enforcement initiatives by reminding residents to take steps to secure their vehicles and protect valuables from theft.

“From 2023 to 2024, reported files of theft from vehicles has dropped in the City of Kelowna,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Ongoing targeted enforcement along with education pieces have assisted us in the declining numbers. Despite the shift, our Proactive Enforcement Unit continues to focus on areas of the city that has seen significant thefts in the past.”

Police are reminding vehicle owners to not keep valuables in their vehicles that are visible to the public. Items such as tools, wallets and sunglasses are the most common items stolen. Other personal items that attract thieves include loose change or cords to charge your device.

Kelowna RCMP supports a pair of programs in our area designed to cutdown the amount of thefts from vehicles. The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), is an auto crime enforcement team that operates year-round and is comprised of specialized auto theft investigators. IMPACT engages in a wide variety of auto crime enforcement activities and is continually developing innovative strategies to reduce auto crime in BC.

The second program is Lock Out Auto Crime which is an educational program supported by ICBC. Volunteers audit parking lots looking for vehicles with visible valuables, garage door openers, open windows or doors that are left unlocked. All vehicles are given a crime prevention notice (which is left on the windshield), either thanking them for securing their vehicle properly, or advising them how they can deter auto theft.

Seven Tips to protect your vehicle

Always remove your keys and lock your doors. Don’t leave valuables in plain sight—even small items may attract thieves. Never leave garage openers or spare keys in the car—these can be used by thieves to gain access to your residence. Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas. Consider using a smart tag or similar tracking device to help locate your vehicle if it’s stolen. Older vehicles should use extra protection such as a steering wheel lock or immobilizer. Never leave cars running alone during colder months to warm them up.

For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself and vehicle please visit the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Toolkit.