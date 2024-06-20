Kelowna RCMP ICE Unit executed five search warrants on separate, unrelated cases involving Possession and Distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material over the previous two months.

In each case, suspects were arrested and released on specific conditions.

Sextortion incidents continue to be reported to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment. These incidents are thoroughly investigated and supports are offered to victims and their families.

Officers of the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment are continually engaged in educating our local children on internet safety. These officers have provided youth in our community with a greater understanding of the tactics employed by online offenders, tips to assist them in recognizing high risk material, and as important, steps they can take if they have been victimized. Over the past year, investigators from the ICE Unit have participated in school presentations and presented awareness sessions to community groups and the Board of Education for School District 23.

“Combining enforcement and education, ICE investigators remain highly dedicated to combating this issue in our community,” says Sgt Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit. “Our message to those possessing and trafficking in Child Sexual Abuse Material is clear: Stop. You will be found and held accountable.”

Anyone needing support as a victim of Sextortion and/or Online Luring can report to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP or via www.cybertip.ca. Additional resources can be found at www.protectchildren.ca and www.needhelpnow.ca. The attached poster also includes the steps to take if sextorted.