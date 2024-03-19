RCMP are questioning one individual in custody along with witnesses stemming from an incident reported to police from Orchard Park Mall.

RCMP are questioning one individual in custody along with witnesses stemming from an incident reported to police from Orchard Park Mall.

At approximately 12:56 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were advised an individual was in possession of a firearm and threatening others. Numerous officers including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team arrived at the mall almost immediately when it was determined there was no incident including the use of a firearm.

The area is again open to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.