The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit have deployed officers and increased evening patrols on the weekends in response to violent occurrences involving youth this fall.

“We heard the community’s concerns and concentrated our patrols in parks and public spaces focusing on downtown City Park, Centennial Park, Gyro Beach and Ben Lee Park. Officers conducted more than 30 youth probation compliance checks and as a result a dozen breach of probation investigations were opened. RCMP Youth Support Officers collaborate with Youth Justice Services to recommend charges to BC Prosecution Service on these matters” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit. For more information about Youth Justice Services visit the Ministry of Children and Family Development website at https://mcfd.gov.bc.ca/reporting/services.

The Kelowna RCMP will continue to work with the City of Kelowna and partner agencies to address criminal, safety and youth matters and proactive patrols and engagement will continue throughout the year. For more information about youth and safety tips visit the RCMP website at https://rcmp.ca/en/bc/safety-tips and the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Took kit at https://www.kelowna.ca/city-services/safety-emergency-services/community-safety.