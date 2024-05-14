The warm summer weather is here and the Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down on the roads especially as we enter our first busy long weekend.

It is Canada Road Safety Week; a national campaign aimed to bring awareness and increase public compliance with safe driving measures to save lives and reduce injures on Canadian roads.

Here at home, the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services will be increasing enforcement starting immediately in anticipation of the busy upcoming May long weekend. Drivers can expect a more visible presence, road checks and other enforcement initiatives at various locations throughout the City of Kelowna which will include Mandatory Alcohol Screening at these road checks and vehicle stops.

“During the May long weekend, we typically see an influx in vehicle traffic and road related incidents,” says Sgt. Colby Attlesey of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic unit. “We are encouraging everyone to plan accordingly and to be patient with fellow motorists navigating congested traffic throughout the long weekend.”

If caught driving while under the influence, motorists can be fined with an administrative 90-day driving prohibition coupled with a mandatory 30-day vehicle impoundment. Alternatively, drivers with history of impaired driving or when necessary as deemed by the investigating officer could be charged criminally for driving while impaired.

There are several transportation options that are available for residents and visitors throughout the City of Kelowna during the summer months including ride share companies, taxis and public transit.

Kelowna RCMP wish motorists a safe May long weekend and encourage the public to report any impaired driving immediately to police by calling 9-1-1