On Sunday May 26, 2024, shortly after 9:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at an automotive business in the 1900 block of Kent Road in Kelowna’s Landmark District.

The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature and investigators are treating this as an arson, continuing to locate evidence that supports this case. The investigation has included an extensive video collection and witness canvass in the area.

Police are asking the public for their assistance who may have witnessed this arson or have dash camera video footage from the 1900 block of Kent Road between 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. on May 26th to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-28135.