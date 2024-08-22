At approximately 4:30p.m. on Wednesday August 21, 2024 the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter theft at the Okanagan Observatory near Big White Ski Resort earlier that morning.

Video surveillance captured two suspects breaking into a C-Can and taking five telescopes, an articulating eye-piece and several other items from the gated property. The articulating eye-piece in particular is used to position the telescope for people in wheelchairs. An approximate value of over $11,000 was taken.

“These are critical pieces of equipment for the operation of the Observatory and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Anyone with information about this crime or have dash camera footage on highway 33 between 1:30a.m. – 4:30a.m. the morning of Wednesday August 21, 2024 are asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-48484. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.