The Kelowna RCMP is excited to welcome applications to be part of the Auxiliary Program.

“Auxiliaries are uniformed but unarmed and serve as sworn peace officers supporting the staff and regular members of the Kelowna RCMP detachment. Auxiliary volunteers are highly trained and dedicated volunteers who contribute to making our community safer. These specialized volunteers help foster connections between police and the communities they serve” said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

Auxiliaries are trained and authorized to perform non-enforcement community policing and crime prevention activities such as:

Community/special events;

Home and business safety checks, safety talks and activities;

Traffic and crowd control;

Disaster planning and emergency preparedness assistance; and

Searches for lost persons.

RCMP Auxiliaries are volunteers who receive a BC Police Act Appointment as a sworn peace officer after completing the approved RCMP and Provincial Ministry of Justice training.

Auxiliary recruits must complete the RCMP training curriculum that includes physical, theory-based and practical training such as:

Law and police procedures, e.g. Criminal Code of Canada, Provincial Statutes, court room procedures;

Effective communications and presentation skills;

Officer safety training;

Police techniques, e.g. evidence protection, hand cuffing, arrest, etc.; and

Community policing and crime prevention activities.

To be considered as an RCMP Auxiliary, a candidate must be:

Minimum 19 years of age;

Maximum 60 years of age;

Proficient in English;

Committed to program for 2 years and 180 hours per year;

Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident (5 years in Canada);

Have successfully completed high school or attained equivalent work-related experience;

Able to obtain RCMP reliability status security clearance;

Possess a valid Class 5 BC driver’s license; and

Have no business or employment that may cause a conflict of interest.

The first step in the application process is to attend an information session where we will discuss minimum requirements, commitment, duties and training. For more information and to register for the information session please send an email with your contact information to e_kelowna_auxiliary@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.