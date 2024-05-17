The Kelowna RCMP is looking to speak to a person of interest that is related to an ongoing stranger sexual assault investigation.

An adult male was involved in an incident that took place in the 200 block of Shepherd Road in the Rutland neighbourhood during the evening of Friday May 10, 2024 at approximately 11:00pm. Following this incident, the man interacted with several other adults at a business in the 100 block of Highway 33 just before midnight.

The person of interest is described as:

South Asian male

Slim build

Approximately 5’10” – 6’0”

Brown eyes

A silver earring in his right ear and wearing a gold chain

Last seen wearing a black tank top, beige shorts and Jordan shoes

Police are asking the public if they were in the area during the evening of May 11, 2024 and recognize this individual to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-25008.