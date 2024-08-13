On August 12, 2024, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen enclosed trailer carrying a classic muscle car, determined to have occurred August 9, 2024 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The trailer was observed on CCTV being removed from the property after two suspects broke into a secured compound located in the 2000-block of Acland Rd.

The stolen trailer is described as a white coloured 2001 Pace America enclosed trailer with a “Honda Racing” sticker on the side and bearing BC license plate 99653K.

The stolen muscle car inside the trailer is described as a maroon coloured 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle dragster with BC license plate SJ939J.

The suspect vehicle observed on CCTV removing the trailer carrying the car is described as a light blueish green coloured, late 2000’s GM dually pickup, extended cab, long box with chrome rocker panels and chrome side steps.

On August 13, 2024, Kelowna RCMP received a tip that the car was observed being operated on Hwy 97A in Enderby the previous day on August 12, 2024 sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the whereabouts of the stolen trailer and muscle car, are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-46431. Should you observe any of the above noted vehicles, please contact your police of jurisdiction immediately.