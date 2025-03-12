The Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit (PEU) continue to proactively take aim at multi-jurisdictional property offenders in our community and their results speak for themselves.

On February 13, 2025 the Kelowna RCMP PEU executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2000-block of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna. This search warrant stems from multiple business break and enters in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Police recovered stolen property from several of the business break-ins as well as a stolen vehicle, fictious license plates, and a loaded shotgun. A 44-year-old man was arrested and later released at scene, scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2025.

On February 21, 2025, PEU executed a search warrant to a storage locker in West Kelowna. This search stems from intelligence linked to another investigation in the Kelowna area. Officers located and seized two stolen motorcycles from thefts dated as far back as 2020 and 2024. This investigation remains ongoing.

On March 5, 2025, PEU was responsible for the search warrant in the 600-block of Clifton Road which temporary closed the road to motorists. Police have previously observed criminal activity at the home. A search warrant was obtained and officers entered the property with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services. A 36-year-old man was located and taken into custody on outstanding warrants related to violent offences in Kelowna and has since remained in custody. During search of the residence, officers located and seized three firearms. This investigation is ongoing.

“These investigations and their respective seizures demonstrate our relentless pursuit of property crime offenders,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay Proactive Enforcement Unit, adding “these crimes plague the community, causing thousands of dollars of loss each year”.