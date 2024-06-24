Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating missing 40-year old Amanda Drier also known as Amanda Knourek.

Amanda was last seen on June 6, 2024 in Kelowna and is believed to still be in the Kelowna area, however police nor family have been able to speak with her in person since.

Amanda is described as;

- Caucasian

- 5’3”

- 120lbs

- Shoulder length blonde hair

- Blue eyes

- Large colourful tattoo on right arm

- Last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, sneakers and carrying a leopard print purse

If you are Amanda or should you observe her, please contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-30824. Police and family are only looking at confirming her wellbeing.