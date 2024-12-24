The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual planning a theft over $5000.

In a recent surveillance recording obtained by police, a male is heard plotting the heist with a potential co-conspirator known as “Max.” The male is then seen leaving a location in the mountains that is believed to be his hideout.

RCMP describe the suspect as;

• Male;

• Green hair;

• 6’2”;

• 198 lbs;

• Last seen wearing a red Santa Claus hat and red sweater

If you locate this individual or his co-conspirator who is described as a dog with reindeer antlers do not approach. Please contact police immediately and help them save Christmas.