The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual planning a theft over $5000.
In a recent surveillance recording obtained by police, a male is heard plotting the heist with a potential co-conspirator known as “Max.” The male is then seen leaving a location in the mountains that is believed to be his hideout.
RCMP describe the suspect as;
• Green hair;
• 6’2”;
• 198 lbs;
• Last seen wearing a red Santa Claus hat and red sweater
If you locate this individual or his co-conspirator who is described as a dog with reindeer antlers do not approach. Please contact police immediately and help them save Christmas.