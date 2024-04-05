The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Ketan Sharma who was last heard from on March 1, 2024.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Ketan Sharma who was last heard from on March 1, 2024.

The 23-year-old talked to a friend on March 1, 2024 saying he was going to visit a family member in Surrey. Police retrieved information however that suggest Mr. Sharma was in fact in the Fort Nelson area on March 1 and 2, 2024. Mr. Sharma is not believed to have a vehicle or any known associates in the northern part of British Columbia and may possibly be seeking labour work.

His family and friends are extremely worried about him as this behaviour is very uncharacteristic.

Mr. Sharma is described as:

• Male, South Asian

• 5’10”

• 145 lbs

• Balding

• Dark beard

• Wearing glasses

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Sharma or have had any contact with him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-12655.