The Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owner(s) of a recovered rare coin collection that was found during a traffic stop in July.

There are several collector’s coins from various years within the collection and police are certain someone in the community is missing these.

RCMP is releasing a photo of a small portion of the collection in hopes it will generate a lead back to the rightful owner as all other avenues to locate the owner have been exhausted.

Proof of ownership of the coin collection is required before it can be released. If you are the rightful owner of the coin collection and you can provide proof please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-39736.