The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 37-year old female Krista Nicole Goodon.

She was last seen on December 23, 2023, however information obtained by police confirmed bank activity in February of this year. Her family is particularly worried since they have not seen or heard from her since December and they are concerned about her well-being.

Krista Nicole Goodon is described as:

• Female

• Indigenous

• 5’5”

• 161 lbs

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

• She has a large tattoo of flowers on her right hand

• She may go by just “Nicole”

Should you observe Ms. Goodon or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-11687.