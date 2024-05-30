The Kelowna RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs, guns and cash this month stemming from a routine traffic stop. On Friday May 24, 2024 a member of the Kelowna RCMP Strike Force stopped a vehicle. The male driver, who was known to police to have a history of involvement in the drug trade within Kelowna. Suspected illicit drugs were observed and the driver was arrested. Upon a subsequent search, a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs was found leading to a search warrant for the driver’s home.

Once the search warrant was granted, officers entered the home finding thousands of potentially toxic drug doses, weapons and cash. In all police seized:

• over $43,000 in Canadian cash

• 1.25 kg of suspected cocaine

• 799g of suspected fentanyl

• 113g of suspected methamphetamine

• Over 600 suspected prescription pills

• .40 calibre handgun

• .22 calibre handgun with a suppressor

“Our team is working relentlessly to maintain public safety and to take toxic drugs and weapons off our streets,” says Corporal Nick Brodeur of the Kelowna RCMP Strike Force.

The individual was released from custody while investigators complete a disclosure package to support charges.

This is an active investigation and police believe that further arrests could occur in the near future. Police also encourage members of the pubic to contact the Kelowna RCMP if they have information related to the local drug trade or gang activities. The public can call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.