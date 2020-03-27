On January 7, 2025, the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of Bertram Street that had occurred sometime overnight. A passenger side window had been broken and back country ski equipment valued at several thousand dollars was stolen. At the outset of the investigation, there were no suspects, witnesses, or video surveillance to advance the investigation. Over the next two weeks, the investigator received two updates, one to add a stolen item to the list and another to provide the correct documentation regarding the vehicle.

At no time was it suggested that the GPS device could be remotely activated or tracked.

On February 3, 2025, the investigator received a call from the property owner; however, they were on days off and not available. It is standard practice for the lead investigator to maintain conduct of a file unless there is an urgent need to transfer it, temporarily, to another officer for public safety reasons or it is transferred to another unit, permanently, for investigative reasons. In this case, no indication of urgency was made and the call was not forwarded to the on-duty watch.

The following day, another message was received from another individual not directly related to the investigation; however, the message was left with an officer who was also away. Prior to the return of the investigator for their next scheduled shift, the Kelowna RCMP learned of the actions taken by the property owner and his friend through media reports.

It was suggested to the media that police had taken no action, or that the area in which the property was believed to be located was a no-go zone for police; however, neither of these statements are accurate. Additional comments made to the media suggested that the suspect might be a police informant despite any actual evidence. This commentary is reckless due to the significant implications it could have on their safety regardless of it’s veracity.

“I would like to emphasize that the Kelowna RCMP detachment is committed to diligent and thorough policing. Our officers work tirelessly every day to uphold public safety and maintain trust within our community. Any suggestion that they are not fulfilling their duties is simply untrue,” said Inspector Chris Goebel, Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “I can confirm that additional avenues for investigation have been identified, the investigation remains open and is being actively followed up by our Community Reduction Unit.”