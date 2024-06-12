After conducting a traffic stop with the vehicle and its rider, officers determined the bike had been freshly painted and confirmed it was stolen. The driver was arrested and later released from court to appear next on June 13th. The 35-year old male driver has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Driving While Prohibited.

The following morning on May 28, 2024, another member from the Target Team observed a suspicious individual starting a dirt bike in a downtown residential area before departing toward the highway. Officers were able to determine the motorcycle was recently stolen from the same area and were able to stop the rider at a nearby residence using plain clothes officers. Officers released the suspect from custody and will be recommending several charges including Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Break-In Instruments along with other Provincial driving offences.

“Our team specializes in identifying and locating stolen vehicles, including motorcycles alike,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. “We have both the training and the necessary equipment to locate and safely apprehend those responsible for motor vehicle theft. This will remain a large part of our commitment to reducing property theft in our community along with putting repeat offenders before the courts.”