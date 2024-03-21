On March 15, 2024, the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services conducted offence specific enforcement in keeping with ICBC’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Officers set up in the 2100-block of Enterprise Way and the Richter St at Raymer Rd school zone area during the day which resulted in 58 Violation Tickets.

Of these 58 violations, 44 of them were for Use of Electronic Device While Driving, 12 of those specifically in a school zone. Along with a couple of No Seat Belt tickets, officers also served 12 violations for Speeding in a School Zone.

“It’s almost a bittersweet because I’m proud my team is catching these drivers and making our roads safer, yet this number of offenders especially in a school zone is simply unacceptable to everyone” Sgt. Colby Attlesey NCO i/c Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services. “Our message remains the same, please stay off your phones and be mindful of your speed at all times.”