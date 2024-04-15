The Kelowna RCMP is continuing to address the community’s concerns with safety on and around the Okanagan Rail Trail system by augmenting patrols with All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

Led by the Community Safety Unit (CSU), trained officers will be increasing their presence on the rail trail and surrounding areas that are difficult to access by traditional police vehicles.

Patrolling officers will not only be looking for any criminal activity, but as well fire risks and any environmental damage that may have been caused by those camping illegally or at least not in designated areas.

“Highly maneuverable and able to traverse some of the roughest terrain, ATVs obviously give us the versatility to get into those areas quickly and conduct the necessary enforcement," says Sgt. Scott Powrie Community Safety Unit Operations NCO. “ATVs are cost-effective and can be used in a variety of settings, from assisting Search and Rescue to proactive patrol operations. Our officers are provided specialized ATV training giving them the skills and riding techniques necessary for law enforcement and any other tasks asked of us.”

Throughout the summer, the community can expect to see CSU officers patrolling in vehicles, on foot, on bikes and now ATVs. In addition to the rail trail, CSU will be focusing their patrols in the downtown core, Rutland community, city parks and beaches.