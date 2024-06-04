On May 15, 2024, Sgt. Mark Booth of BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna was recognized for his years of dedication and support to the MADD Organization in the Central Okanagan area.

Sgt. Booth recently transferred to BC Highway Patrol from the Kelowna / Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment where he was in charge of the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section. During his tenure as the NCO i/c of this unit, Sgt. BOOTH committed his team to the detection and apprehension of numerous impaired drivers, producing some of the highest results in the province.

“Mark has been a tremendous help to the community and our chapter by bringing awareness to our cause” says Bill Hetland with MADD Central Okanagan. “Mark’s assistance and expertise helps in our bigger goal to see more mandatory alcohol screening in the province that will help keep impaired drivers off the roads, water and back country.”

Sgt. Booth received the appreciation award from Bill Hetland and Amanda Lane with MADD Central Okanagan.