Greg Moroso was in complete disbelief upon realizing that his $3.00 wager on a Powerbucks™ Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins™ On Stage slot machine won him a stunning $1,485,994.62 jackpot on March 22, 2024.

The Kelowna resident was playing on a Powerbucks™ progressive slot machine at Chances Casino Kelowna when the win happened. Moroso had initially chosen to play the slot machine after he noticed the comfortable chairs.

“Quite frankly, I just wanted to sit down in a nice, comfortable chair for a little bit, so the win was a big plus,” Moroso exclaimed. “I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s not possible!’”

Moroso called his partner on FaceTime right away to share the news with her.

“She said she went numb when I told her. She was so shocked and it didn’t sink in for her until about 48 hours later,” Moroso said.

The game is one of two Powerbucks™-linked slot machines in Chances Casino Kelowna offering players the chance to trigger bonuses and win cash or even the progressive jackpot, which starts at $1-million and grows as players place bets across participating B.C. and Canadian casinos.

Next up for Moroso is checking a bucket list item off his list: seeing the Eagles live in concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas this fall. He also plans to purchase an RV to travel across Canada in.

“I’m going to get some good seats for the concert,” he added.

Moroso is most looking forward to retiring early, thanks to his windfall.

“This win takes away any worries and will provide a comfortable retirement where I can focus on family.”