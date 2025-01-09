Jerri Ehret was at a loss for words upon discovering that she won $250,000 from BCLC’s Wish List Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was in complete disbelief,” Ehret recalled of the moment she discovered her win. “I couldn’t even say how much I had won!”

The Kelowna resident couldn’t wait to share the news with her older sister.

“She was like, ‘Are you kidding?’” recalled Ehret.

Ehret plans to surprise her kids and will set a portion of her prize aside for them for the future. She also looks forward to purchasing a new vehicle.

The ticket was purchased from the Petro Canada on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.