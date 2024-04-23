Maureen Lee was in disbelief and at a complete loss for words upon discovering she won Set for Life’s top prize of $675,000.

“You’re kidding me, this can’t be real,” Lee recalled of the moment she realized she won. “I was speechless!”

The Kelowna resident purchased her ticket from the Save-On-Foods on Cooper Road and was at home when she discovered the win.

“I got into the car with my husband and we drove to the closest gas station to verify that the win was real. He was so shocked,” she said of her husband’s reaction to the prize.

Once the realization of the win settled in, Lee and her husband celebrated with a “very nice” bottle of wine.

Lee described her emotions of winning as “Up and down, just like a roller coaster!”

The retiree and snowbird plans to pay off her mortgage and will gift a portion of her prize to her children. She enjoys spending her winters in Arizona and looks forward to the ease that the win will bring to her retirement.