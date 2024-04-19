Beginning April 22 and continuing through June, construction will result in alternating overnight lane closures on Harvey Avenue between Pandosy and Abbott Streets with single-lane traffic heading southbound on Pandosy Street between Harvey Avenue and Boyce Crescent.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, when possible, during this time.

The sidewalk on the south side of Harvey Avenue, between Abbott and Pandosy Streets, will be closed with detours in place for pedestrians.

“The City of Kelowna continues to make improvements to develop a balanced transportation network with safe pedestrian corridors and intersections,” said Melissa Stickland, design technician. “With a new, separate right turn lane being installed at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street and a new sidewalk, this project aims to improve traffic flow and walkability in the area.”



Drivers can expect traffic disruptions while work is underway and are asked to obey signage and traffic control devices. Some water disruptions may occur – impacted businesses and residents will be notified prior to water shutdowns.

Construction will primarily take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Occasional overnight work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to reduce impacts to traffic on Harvey Avenue.

The $400,000 project is being delivered as part of the approval requirements for the Central Green development project at Harvey Avenue.