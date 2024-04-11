Beginning April 15 and continuing through to late fall, Leckie Road between Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way will undergo traffic pattern changes as construction takes place to extend the Leckie Road Active Transportation Corridor, from Highway 97 to Dilworth Drive.

Throughout the construction period, traffic will be eastbound only on Leckie Road from Hunter Road to Enterprise Way. Traffic is also expected to become eastbound only from Dilworth Drive to Hunter Road in late spring.

Signs in the area will provide up to date information on traffic pattern changes and detours.

The project will require the removal of some trees, but more than twice as many will be planted in their place, significantly increasing the tree canopy in the area over time.

“The project will make safety and accessibility improvements at all intersections along the route, including the addition of new traffic signals to the Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive intersection,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager. “The design of the corridor has been shaped by several factors including safety standards, technical analysis, financial feasibility and community input.”

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on businesses and commuters and limit the time of active construction in the area.

The $4 million active transportation corridor project is funded through a partnership between the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Building Fund, administrated by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), the Province of B.C. through a B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grant, and the City of Kelowna. Once complete, it will provide a continuous biking pathway from the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Mission Creek Greenway, improving accessibility, safety and convenience for those who walk, bike, roll, and use assisted mobility devices.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.