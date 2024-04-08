Starting today, a rotating closure of lanes on Spall Road at the Clement Avenue intersection will occur.

Each lane will be closed one at a time as crews move along Spall Road just south of the intersection. Crews will be installing a sewer bypass sleeve by drilling under the intersection to facilitate sewer infrastructure rehabilitation. Work will start around 1:30pm and go on until the evening.

This work is part of a $7-million project using innovative technology to repair 2.7 km of sewer pipe.



Detours and signage will be in place. Motorists can expect delays and should give themselves extra time. The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this work and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.



To learn more about this project, the process, and schedule updates on road impacts visit the capital projects page.