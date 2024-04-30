Beginning Wednesday May 1 until Friday May 3 traffic on Enterprise Way, between Hardy Street to Enterprise Court, will be restricted to single lane with alternating traffic flow.

The north side bike lane will also be closed.

Motorists can expect delays and should use another route or give themselves extra time. The lane restriction will be in effect for a 24-hour period. Businesses will remain accessible and open. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.



This work is part of a $7-million project using innovative “trenchless” repair technology to renew 2.7 km of sanitary sewer pipe. Active construction is anticipated until June, learn more about this project, the process, and schedule updates on road impacts visit the capital projects page.



The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this work and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.