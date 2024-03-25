On Wednesday, March 27, from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., City crews will perform maintenance on valves on Bernard Avenue between Spall and Burtch roads as well as Ethel and Abbott streets.

On Wednesday, March 27, from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., City crews will perform maintenance on valves on Bernard Avenue between Spall and Burtch roads as well as Ethel and Abbott streets. Some minor lane adjustments will be made to ensure safety of crews. Some construction noise is expected.

Traffic pattern changes will be clearly marked to support motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

