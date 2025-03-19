From March 8 to 15, B.C.’s 22 athletes with intellectual disabilities and 13 dedicated volunteer coaches and mission staff on Special Olympics Team Canada competed with pride, sportsmanship, and heart at the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event of the year.

In total, Special Olympics Team Canada earned 116 medals: 39 gold, 35 silver, and 42 bronze. B.C. athletes were responsible for 29 medals within that tally, competing in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, and snowshoeing.

To reach the world stage and achieve their goals, B.C.’s members of Special Olympics Team Canada worked hard in the year-round Special Olympics sport programs in their communities across the province. They qualified for their national-team berths by advancing through the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops and 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

The B.C. members of Special Olympics Team Canada 2025 hail from Abbotsford, Burns Lake, Campbell River, Cranbrook, Creston, Coquitlam and the Tri-Cities, Delta, Golden, Kelowna, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, New Westminster, Quesnel, Revelstoke, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver, Vernon, and Victoria.

“B.C.’s members of Special Olympics Team Canada 2025 achieved greatness on and off the fields of play. These passionate athletes with intellectual disabilities delivered many personal bests and moments of inspiration, and opened hearts and minds to their abilities. Special Olympics BC is so proud of our members of Special Olympics Team Canada, and we’re so grateful for the vital network of dedicated volunteers, families, sponsors, and supporters behind the national team and the year-round Special Olympics programs across our province,” Special Olympics BC President & CEO Dan Howe said.

Among the leaders of the medal parade were Special Olympics BC – Kelowna cross country skier Francis Stanley and SOBC – Revelstoke alpine skier Yorke Parkin, who earned three gold medals each in their respective events, and SOBC – Surrey figure skater Marc Theriault, an icon in his sport who struck gold in his ninth World Games appearance for three different sports.

Special Olympics BC – Kelowna snowshoeing athlete Tony Wilkinson earned gold, bronze, and a fourth-place finish in Italy, and was joined on the national team by his father David as a snowshoeing coach, and his brother Ty as a cross country skiing coach. Watch their story

“To represent my country means so much to me, and it's an honour to travel around the world with my teammates on Special Olympics Team Canada,” Tony Wilkinson says. “Special Olympics has changed my life, as it taught me to eat healthy food and the importance of working out. Making new friends, learning new sports, and having a supportive community that welcomes everyone.”

Special Olympics Team Canada competed alongside delegations from 100 nations with participation from 1,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities and Unified partners without intellectual disabilities. Competitors ranged in age from 15 to 66 years old. There is no age limit for participation in Special Olympics BC’s year-round sport, youth, and health programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

“It is always an honor to represent your country on the world stage,” says SO Team Canada speed skating Head Coach Donna Bilous of Abbotsford. “I am so proud of Special Olympics Team Canada, not only for the successes they had on the field of play, but for the sportsmanship they displayed, their kindness to others, and the appreciation shown to the many volunteers who made the Special Olympics World Games possible.”

In addition to her coaching leadership, Bilous is the valued volunteer Chair of Special Olympics BC’s Leadership Council.

“Special Olympics BC was well represented on Special Olympics Team Canada. SOBC can be proud of the continued support they provide for our athletes and coaches to reach the world stage and the success they displayed on and off the field of play. We are grateful,” Bilous said.

The next major Special Olympics competition for our province will be the 2025 Special Olympics BC Summer Games, which will bring together more than 1,200 competitors with intellectual disabilities from across the province in Prince George from July 10 to 12.