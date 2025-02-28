For Brenda Parent, a quiet moment after a day of work quickly transitioned into an energized celebration when she discovered that she had won a stunning $608,849.82 jackpot playing BCLC’s Mega Jackpots® Fortune Coin on February 13, 2025.

“I was at home relaxing when I found out I won and had to phone BCLC,” Parent recalled. “When I found out it was real, I still couldn’t believe it and felt like I wouldn’t until I went to Kamloops and talked to them in person.”

After verifying that her win was indeed real, Parent called her husband and sister to tell them the good news.

This win “couldn’t have come at a better time” for Parent, as she has an upcoming family vacation to Africa that she looks forward to enjoying just a little bit extra, thanks to her windfall.

In addition to her trip, the Kelowna resident plans to purchase her dream vehicle and will also gift a portion of the prize to a few family members.

“I always said I would buy a Hummer if I won the lottery so I’m going to do that!”

On how it feels to win more than $600,000?

“It’s surreal. I’m dumbfounded,” said Parent.