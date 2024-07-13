On July 12, 2024, at approximately 5:30p.m., Kelowna RCMP assisted the Kelowna Fire Department with an apartment fire in the 700-block of Bernard Ave. A 42-year-old female lost her life as a result of the fire. Kelowna’s General Investigative Support Team currently has conduct of the file while a thorough fire exam takes place and the building remains cordoned off.

The Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder, 1 Rescue, Command truck and a Safety Officer, along with RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Fortis, where first arriving crews were meet with smoke and flame coming out of a second story window. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and contain it to the suite, however, overhaul of the fire provided some challenges and a crew remained on scene overnight to ensure no hotspots existed and the fire was fully extinguished.

BC Transit was requested to bring in a bus to shelter the displaced residents, who were eventually transfer to a reception centre and placed in care of Emergency Support Services. Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assisting with the removal and care of several cats from the building.

Fire Investigators returned to the scene today (July 13th, 2024) along with RCMP, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Key Points

- 17 residents were placed in care of Emergency Support Service

- Crews had a quick knock down of the fire and contained it the suite.

- Additional personnel were called in to support the event because of the high heat of day, to ensure interiors crews could rotate out and cool off.

- The Fire Department would like to remind the public to exercise care with smokers’ material and other flammable devices.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and will be providing any necessary support services. Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department, Salvation Army and City of Kelowna who assisted in accommodating the individuals displaced by the fire,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP.