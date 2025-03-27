June Bakala had to reach for her glasses, after discovering she won $200,000 from a BCLC Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was at home and thought I had won $2000,” Bakala recalled of the moment she discovered her win. “I turned on the lamp and put on my glasses and realized it was $200,000!”

The Kelowna resident was in disbelief and was excited to text her family with a picture of her winning ticket, after she validated her win at a retailer. “They were excited for me!”

Bakala is retired and plans to “take a little trip.” She describes her win as “wonderful.”

The ticket was purchased from the lottery kiosk at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.