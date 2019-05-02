It could take 15 to 20 years to get Kelowna's housing affordability crisis under control.

Those comments come from Kelowna's planning director as development and building permit applications slowed in 2024 after two banner years of construction.

During a presentation to lawmakers on development trends, Ryan Smith emphasized the need for consistent, long-term efforts to exceed housing targets in order to tackle affordability.

"We are not going to be able to restore any measure of affordability into our local market in two or three years of constancy," he said. "This is an issue and a challenge that will take 15 to 20 years on this front."

The city exceeded its provincially mandated housing targets in 2024, bringing over 2,500 new units to market.

However, the outlook for 2025 is less optimistic, with significantly fewer projects in the pipeline.

With 5,000 to 6,000 people expected to move to Kelowna in the coming years, the risk of demand outpacing supply looms large if both internal and external housing targets are not consistently met—or surpassed.

"More years than not we are going to be needing to exceed those targets to make headway.”

He said the city must adopt creative strategies to encourage new development, while also relying on support from other levels of government.