On May 10th Kelowna’s waterparks opened early ahead of the summer season.
The city has three waterparks:
· City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)
· Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)
· Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)
Ben Lee Waterpark has received upgrades, including the addition of a 12-foot-tall sling soaker and freestanding frog waterfall, among others.
All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:
· May 11 – June 26: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.
· June 27 – Sept. 3: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.
As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play in the water or splash parks.
Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.