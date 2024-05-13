On May 10th Kelowna’s waterparks opened early ahead of the summer season.

The city has three waterparks:

· City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

· Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

· Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

Ben Lee Waterpark has received upgrades, including the addition of a 12-foot-tall sling soaker and freestanding frog waterfall, among others.



All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through the Labour Day long weekend with the following hours of operation:

· May 11 – June 26: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

· June 27 – Sept. 3: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

As waterparks are not staffed, parents and/or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play in the water or splash parks.

Hours of operation are subject to change depending on weather. For the latest hours and updates, visit kelowna.ca/waterparks.



