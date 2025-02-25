On February 22, 2025, BC Highway Patrol officers in Keremeos issued tickets and warnings to drivers west of Princeton on Highway #3 to remind that everyone that February is a month dedicated to Slow Down and Move Over .

The focus of this campaign is to remind motorists, under the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations (s. 47.02), to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle or an official vehicle with operating flashing lights. Failing to slow down and move over comes with a fine of $173 and three penalty points.

Sergeant Brian Evans, with Keremeos BC Highway Patrol, reminds drivers to please slow down when these vehicles are operating on our roadways. Sergeant Evans states, the safety of emergency personnel, tow truck operators and other official vehicles with their lights active is paramount.

Within a period of three hours, BC Highway Patrol netted a total of 8 violation tickets and 14 warnings for failing to slow down and move over. BC Highway Patrol also issued 2 violation tickets and 6 warnings for Speeding Against a Highway Sign. One motorist was caught for Excessive Speed, issued a $368 fine and had his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

BC Highway Patrol is dedicated in keeping our highways and roadways safe and urges the public to look ahead when operating a motor vehicle for these vehicles working on the side of the road.